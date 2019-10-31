When: Council meeting, Oct. 29.
What happened: Council approved a deal with Lancaster Family YMCA to manage the borough’s outdoor pools next year.
Why it’s important: Council has been wrestling with the fate of the aging pool complex, which is in need of nearly $250,000 in repairs. Costs have exceeded revenues by $100,000 per year for the past several years. The borough has had sole responsibility for maintenance.
Pool management: Council approved a $129,000 contract with Lancaster Family YMCA.
Quotable: “They will work with us on long-range planning for the pool. We currently have a committee considering options for a possible community recreation center, and the Y has expertise in that area,” Councilman Bryan Howett said.
Aaron’s Acres: Council approved fee of $6,202 for Aaron’s Acres to use the pool for its day camps. The organization will provide a $20,000 contribution toward the cost of pool maintenance.
Trash and recycling: Council approved a contract with Waste Industries-GFL (formerly Lebanon Farms Disposal) for $126 per unit for trash collection. It is a three-year contract with the option for two one-year extensions. Council set the 2020 trash fee at $220, with billings on Jan 2 and July 1, for $110 each. Information about the new fee is online at manheimboro.org.