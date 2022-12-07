When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Nov. 29.

What happened: Council approved a $5.93 million preliminary budget for 2023 with a 5.1%, or 0.25 mill, tax increase. A projected $144,240 deficit will be offset by reserve funds.

What it means: The tax rate would increase to 5.14 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $1,028 tax bill.

Trash and recycling: The borough’s trash and recycling fee will increase to $348 per year, up from $228 this year. It is billed in installments with billings on Jan. 2 and July 1, for $174 each.

Reserves: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said although reserves would be used to balance the budget, the borough would continue to maintain six months of annual budgeted expenses in reserves. He said balancing the 2023 budget without using reserves would require a 0.7 mill increase in real estate taxes, and if taxes would remain at 4.89 mills, the deficit would be $227,366.

Highlights: The donation to the Manheim Community Library would remain at $6,300. The borough has eliminated its donation to Northwest EMS.

Capital projects: The borough plans to transfer $181,000 from the general fund to the capital fund for capital projects. About $70,000 in improvements next year are slated for Veterans Memorial Park, including a camera system in the park as well as improvements to the tennis courts and sports fields.

What’s next: The proposed budget is available for review at the borough office, 15 E. High St. The budget will also be posted at manheimboro.org under the “Government” tab. Adoption of the 2023 budget is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Street projects: Council approved 2023 street projects. Funding will be split between the capital fund and the liquid fuels fund. Projects to be funded through liquid fuels include improvements to West Gramby Street from Fulton to Main streets and East Gramby from Hazel to Laurel streets. Projects to be funded from the capital fund will be improvements to South Veterans Alley from Ferdinand to Stiegel streets, Dover Street from Charlotte to Pitt streets and Dover from Penn Street to Kauffman Alley.

Other business: Council approved a $2,450 traffic signal maintenance contract for next year with C.M. High. The contract cost has not increased. Council also approved a $17,070 invoice from Rapho Township for paving work on a 1,000-foot section of Hamaker Road, from Shelburne Lane to Hershey Drive. This section of Hamaker Road is in the borough.