When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Borough Council approved an increase of $4 in residents’ trash and recycling for 2022.

Why it’s important: The fee will increase from $224 per year to $228 per year. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the new rate is needed to cover an increase in tipping fees at Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s site.

Recycling bins: Council agreed to purchase a new supply of rectangular recycling bins for residential use. Fisher said new homeowners receive a free bin if they don’t already have one. However, homeowners who need a replacement or additional bin are charged a fee for the bin. The borough’s cost for the bins has increased to $15.26 per bin. Council agreed to charge residents $15 per bin for a replacement or additional bin.

Compensation for council members: After discussing the issue of pay for council members at an Oct. 12 meeting, council tabled any action on possible pay for council members until next year. Fisher said according to the state Borough Code, compensation would affect any newly elected council member or a current council member when he or she is elected to a new term.

Summer program: Council agreed to engage Lititz recCenter for a summer playground program at Mummau Park at a cost of $2,616. The program would be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday June 14 through Aug. 6. There is no cost for children to participate in the program.