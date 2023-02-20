When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: Borough Manager Jim Fisher told council the project to replace the West High Street bridge over Rife Run is anticipated to begin in May and run through May 2024. The state Department of Transportation is handling the project.

Details: The existing two-span bridge will be replaced with a single span bridge that will have sidewalks on both sides. Since a single span bridge does not have a center pier, water will flow more efficiently under the bridge.

Traffic shift: A temporary traffic signal will be installed to allow one lane of West High Street (Route 772) to remain open during construction.

Impact on park access: Both Logan Park and Mummau Park are adjacent to the bridge. Access to the Logan Park parking area adjacent to the bridge will be closed; however, pedestrian access to the soccer fields will be maintained. Access to Mummau Park will be maintained by a temporary traffic signal. Council agreed that contractor J.D. Eckman can install an office trailer at Mummau Park during the project.

Park improvements: Council approved a $2,930 fencing purchase from Agway Fencing for the softball field in Logan Park. Council member Jared Longenecker, who also chairs the parks and pool committee, said the fencing will be installed in the outfield to improve safety for the kids that use the field. He said a similar project installed fencing at Island Field in Veterans Memorial Park last year.

Fire report: Andrew Kirchner, Manheim Fire Department chief, presented monthly reports November through January. The department responded to 35 incidents in November — 17 in the borough. An average of seven members responded per incident, and the largest number of incidents occurred between 4 p.m. and midnight. In December the department responded to 45 incidents — 18 were in the borough. An average of seven members responded per incident, and the largest number of incidents occurred between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Last month the department responded to 26 incidents — eight in the borough. An average of eight members responded per incident, and the largest number of incidents occurred between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. When asked by Mayor Scot Funk about coverage during daytime hours, Kirchner said the average number of members responding to daytime calls is five to seven, which is consistent with other Lancaster County fire companies for that time frame.

School resource officer: Funk said he would like to approach Manheim Central School District about increasing its reimbursement to Manheim Borough Police Department for the school resource officer to 75%. Last November, Bryan Howett, CFO for the district, said in Manheim Central’s reimbursement is 50%. Manheim Borough police Officer Ryan Yarnell serves in the school resource officer position for nine months during the year. When not serving the school district, the officer is available for patrols with the police department. During a November school board meeting, Howett said the district reimburses the police department for salary, taxes and benefits such as health insurance and retirement for the school resource officer, which comes out to roughly $80,000 for the district.