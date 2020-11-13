When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Council approved the 2021 pool rate schedule for the Manheim Community Pool, with rates to remain the same as what had been in place for this year.

What’s next: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the rates will be posted on the borough’s website, manheimboro.org. The borough is finalizing a contract with the Lancaster Family YMCA for 2021 pool operations. Fisher said rates also will be shared with the YMCA. He said the borough generally sets the pool rate schedule early since some residents purchase season passes as holiday gifts.

Other fees: Council also approved the 2021 fee schedule. Fisher said there are two changes for next year, and both involve trash and recycling. While the cost for residential trash and recycling is increasing by $4 per year to $224, residents will no longer need to purchase special tags for yard waste disposal. Residents are allowed to place up to three bags of trash for weekly curbside pickup. Extra refuse requires a $2 tag.

CARES allocation: Fisher said the borough expects to receive $38,792 from the county as part of the second round of allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The borough received $30,194 during the first round of funding this summer. He said funds may be used to cover pandemic-related costs such as police wages, additional sanitizing supplies and building-related expenses incurred as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.