When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug. 31.

What happened: Borough Council discussed the location of a new veterans memorial plaza and a proposed new memorial honoring the late Ken Myers. Both memorials would be located in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park.

Manheim Veterans memorial: The Manheim Veterans Memorial committee plans to construct a memorial plaza honoring Manheim veterans in an area of Memorial Park just off Memorial Drive near an existing cannon and small parking lot. The design for the memorial would incorporate existing plaques and markers honoring veterans that are now scattered throughout the town. The committee launched a fundraising campaign in July for the nearly $300,000 project. Council approved the memorial plan in 2017.

Ken Myers memorial: Wes Geib, vice president of the Manheim Historical Society, said the historical society, Manheim Fire Department and Manheim Meals-on-Wheels would like to construct a memorial to Myers, a benefactor of those organizations who died in 2019. The proposed memorial would be 12 feet wide and 12 feet long, with benches, brick pavers, shrubs and a park sign. Geib said the proposed location for the memorial is the corner of Gramby and Laurel streets and Memorial Drive in an area adjacent to a softball field known as Island Field.

Discussion: Council members Chad Enck and Bryan Howett asked if the Ken Myers memorial could be located closer to the veterans plaza. Mayor Scot Funk said he’s concerned with the location of the plaza because it would require the removal of several healthy trees. He suggested moving the plaza across Memorial Drive near the softball field, which would make it closer to the proposed Myers memorial. Enck said that location would also place the two memorials “front and center” as people enter the park.

Quotable: “I live a block or two from Memorial Park. If there’s one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us is how much people enjoy walking, and the park is a great place to do that,” Geib said.

What’s next: Borough Manager Jim Fisher suggested an architect for the memorials create a sketch showing both the design for the plaza and the proposed Myers memorial along Memorial Drive near Gramby and Laurel streets.

n Student drop-off area: Council agreed to review public safety concerns council member Brad Roth said he has observed at a student drop-off area used by Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 at the former H.C. Burgard Elementary School at the corner of Penn and Ferdinand streets. Roth said with the vans and mini-buses parked to discharge students, an emergency services vehicle would not be able to get through. Officials plan to review the parking regulations along Ferdinand Street. If regulations do not prohibit stopping or standing, council agreed to amend the ordinance to include those restrictions.

n Park improvements: Council approved the replacement of the roof and drip edge at the concession stand at pool field in Memorial Park. Cost of the project is $6,800; work will be done by M R Roofing, Manheim. Council tabled discussion about repairs or replacement of the bleachers and retaining wall at pool field. Council member Bryan Howett, who also chairs the parks and pool committee, said Manheim Central School District, where he serves as business manager, is reviewing the facilities it uses at the park for potential improvements.