When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Nov. 24

What happened: Council approved a $6.04 million preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase. A projected $765,773 deficit will be offset by reserves and a projected surplus from this year’s budget. The deficit amount includes a $700,000 transfer to the capital project fund for a stream restoration project at Veterans Memorial Park.

What it means: The tax rate would remain at 4.89 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would generate a $978 tax bill.

Trash and recycling: The borough’s trash and recycling fee will increase to $224 per year, up from $220 in 2020. It is billed in installments with billings on Jan 2 and July 1, for $112 each. Additionally yard waste tags will no longer be required. Borough manager Jim Fisher said the 2021 trash and recycling rate is below the 2016 rate of $250.

Highlights: There’s a projected $36,000 increase in overall revenue, and a projected 4.87% increase in expenses. The borough's donation to Northwest EMS will remain at $10,000. Fisher said although reserves would be used to balance the budget, the borough would continue to maintain six to seven months of annual budgeted expenses in reserve.

Pool: Projected revenues for 2021 from memberships, day passes, Aaron’s Acres summer camp contribution and the Manheim swim Tteam are approximately $88,000. The projected expenses for the pool, which includes the Lancaster YMCA operation and maintenance support contracts, utilities, chemicals, supplies, maintenance and repairs are approximately $207,000.

Capital projects: The borough plans to transfer $700,000 from the general fund to the capital fund for capital projects. The main project for 2021 is the $1.5 million stream restoration project at Memorial Park. Fisher said this project is the result of an unfunded mandate to reduce the adverse effects of stormwater runoff into Chiques Creek and Chesapeake Bay. The borough has received almost $1.15 million through six separate grants, and one additional grant application is pending. Depending on the amount of the pending grant and the final project amount, the transfer from the general fund may be less than $700,000.

What’s next: The proposed budget is available for review at the borough office, 15 E. High St. It also will be posted online at manheimboro.org under the “Government” tab. Adoption of the 2021 budget is slated for Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Other action: Council approved two items relating to the Manheim Community Pool. Both the agreement with the Manheim swim team for use of the pool for swim meets and the contract with the Lancaster Family YMCA for pool management have the same terms as this year. Fisher said under the terms of the borough's contract with the YMCA, the YMCA will collect and retain revenue and invoice the borough for the difference between the annual contract of $129,000 and revenue, which is estimated to be $88,000. He said the proposed 2021 budget shows the net cost of $41,000 for the YMCA contract.