When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Council adopted the $5.93 million 2023 budget. Council also voted to approve the tax ordinance, which sets the millage at 5.14 mills, a 5.1% or 0.25-mill tax hike. However, Mayor Scot Funk vetoed the tax ordinance, which establishes the tax rate. Because there weren’t enough members to override the veto, council will reconvene Dec. 20 and reconsider the tax ordinance.

Why it matters: Two of the six council members, Jared Longenecker and Adam Buchmoyer, were absent. After the meeting Borough Manager Jim Fisher said according to the Pennsylvania Borough Code, a majority plus one is required to override a veto; in this case that would require five council members. Since only four council members were present, the vote to override the veto could not occur, and the borough code requires that council reconsider the tax ordinance at a meeting to be held within 10 days.

Tax resolution: According to the proposed tax ordinance, the tax rate would increase to 5.14 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $1,028 tax bill.

Reserves: A projected $144,240 deficit will be offset by reserves. During a Nov. 29 meeting, Fisher said although reserves would be used to balance the budget, the borough would continue to maintain six months of annual budgeted expenses in reserve. He said balancing the 2023 budget without using reserves would require a 0.7-mill increase in real estate taxes, and if taxes would remain at 4.89 mills the deficit would be $227,366.

What’s next: The special meeting to reconsider the vetoed tax ordinance will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. The meeting will be held in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim.

Resident concern: Rich Briskie, 38 N. Clay St., asked when his street would be repaired. During a Nov. 8 meeting he had asked council to make repairs and repave it next year. Fisher said improvements to North Clay Street are in the borough’s 2024 capital improvement plan. He said budget discussions begin in summer, and street improvement projects are part of ongoing discussions. He said the borough does look for possible grant funding to help fund street improvement projects, which is why the borough plans for them several years ahead of time. Council President Noah Martin thanked Briskie for bringing the condition of the street to the borough’s attention and for following up on the issue.

Grant application: Council approved a $500,000 grant application for funds from the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer program. Funds would be used for a stormwater drainage project along Hamaker Road and Hershey Drive.

Pool: The borough is partnering with YMCA of the Roses regarding the future of the Manheim Community Pool. Fisher said the YMCA is working on both short- and long-term plans for the pool. In response to a question from Briskie about the 2023 pool season, Fisher said the lap pool could possibly be open for public use on the weekends and holidays with admission at a daily rate. He said the YMCA is seeking staff for the limited season.

Background: Due to the high cost of repairs needed to fully open all of the pools in the outdoor complex, it was closed to the public for this year’s season. Manheim Summer Swim Team used the lap pool for its practices and swim meets. The swim team provides its own lifeguards. During a Sept. 13 meeting, council had agreed that the swim team could use the lap pool again for the 2023 season.