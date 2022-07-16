When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, July 12.

What happened: Council authorized its staff to send a letter to borough landlords regarding the dangers of lead poisoning. The letter will also include information about Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Lead-Free Families program.

Why it matters: Marisol Maldonado, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health lead poisoning prevention program manager, said in a May 20 presentation to council, about 70% of homes in Manheim were built before 1978 and probably contain some form of lead. The metal is toxic for children 6 and younger through broken surfaces, such as paint scrapings. She said about 200 children live in the borough.

Related action: Council also agreed to have staff draft an ordinance for review that requires rental properties to have a lead-free certification. The draft would be based on a similar Columbia Borough ordinance.

Discussion: Steve Kaufhold, technical services coordinator Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities, said when he worked for Columbia Borough, he helped create a lead inspection ordinance. He said the issue with lead paint is not only chipped paint, but also the dust created from lead paint flaking around windows, doors as they are opened and shut. He said toddlers and small children will often crawl on the floor — get dust on their hands, knees and clothing — and then put their hands in their mouths. Council member Carol Phillips said lead poisoning is a serious issue; if a child gets lead poisoning, there is no cure. Mayor Scot Funk said he would be in favor of an ordinance requiring a lead-paint inspection for rental properties. He suggested holding a meeting for landlords to educate them about the dangers of lead poisoning and provide resources if their property was found to have lead paint issues.

Quotables: “We wouldn’t inspect all the rental housing stock at once; inspections would be phased-in,” Phillips said. “Education alone won’t do it. Unless we have inspections (for rental units), we won’t have results,” resident Donna Hlavacek said. “Landlords who keep up with maintenance and who repaint their units after a tenant moves out really shouldn’t see an issue with a lead inspection. But for those who do have a lead issue, we can work with them on remediation,” Kaufhold said.

Parking restriction: Council approved a traffic ordinance amendment prohibit parking on a portion of the south side of East Gramby Street. Parking is prohibited 75 feet from the intersection of East Gramby and North Main streets.

Snow removal: Council approved renewal of a winter maintenance agreement with the state Department of Transportation for $9,715. The borough will remove snow from 8.2 miles of PennDOT-maintained roads including Main, High and Colebrook streets.