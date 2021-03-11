When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 9.

What happened: Council members discussed the possibility of returning to in-person meetings, but they decided to continue with virtual meetings until Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines allow for more people to attend live meetings in council chambers.

Discussion: Mayor Scot Funk said he would like to return to in-person meetings. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said maximum capacity of the council chamber is 49 people; state health department guidelines would allow for seven people in the room. Council member Brad Roth said the borough should follow state guidelines, while council member Chad Enck said he would like to have in-person meetings again in light of more people being vaccinated and the numbers of people testing postive for COVID-19 coming down.

What’s next: Fisher said he will continue to monitor department of health guidelines for potential increases in indoor gathering limits.

Police statstics: Police Chief Joe Stauffer presented the department’s 2020 year-end report. There were 231 crimes reported in the borough last year; down from 277 in 2019. The top criminal activities in the borough were disorderly conduct, theft, fraud and assault. Stauffer said there’s been a marked increase in fraud. However, overall criminal activity and crashes are down. The overall decrease in crime from 2019 to 2020 was 11% and the decrease in crashes was 23%. He attributed the decrease in crime and crashes and the increase in fraud to the COVID-19 pandemic and pandemic mitigation efforts that encouraged people to stay at home.

Body cameras: Stauffer said officers began wearing body cameras last year. He said the added layer of accountability and transparency was an important step in the department’s commitment to integrity. Body cameras also serve as a training tool.

Quotable: “Our crime rate in Manheim is very, very low. We had no robberies or criminal homicide in 2020. However fraud is very prevalent, especially fraud targeting the elderly. I think fraud has skyrocketed because people have been at home and using their computers more during the pandemic,” Stauffer said.

Other business: Council awarded a $966,140 contract to Flyway Excavating for the stream restoration project in Veterans Memorial Park. The project also includes replacing lights along the walking path between Shearer’s Covered Bridge and White Oak Road. Fisher said work is anticipated to begin in April.