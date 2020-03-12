When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 10.

What happened: Police Chief Joe Stauffer presented the 2019 crime report, saying most crime was drug- or alcohol-related.

Details: There were 277 crimes reported in the borough last year. The top three criminal activities were theft, assaults, drugs and DUI. Most of the more serious crimes, such as murder, robbery and rape, decreased 6% from 64 in 2018 to 60 in 2019. There was an overall 15% decrease in less serious crimes, such as vandalism, DUI and drug offenses, from 277 in 2018 to 217. The clearance rate — percentage of crimes that result in arrest or a suspect being identified — increased from 64% in 2018 to 70%.

Quotable: “We are successful because our doors are always open to the public, and we place the community first,” Stauffer wrote in the report.

Kauffman Park: Council affirmed a previous decision to allow “bring your own bottle” for The Shack Restaurant, 662 S. Oak St. The restaurant and mini-golf course are located in Kauffman Park, and the establishment is leased by the borough to Lisa and Ray Alcala. Lisa Alcala said BYOB is usually used only during live entertainment, and guests who bring alcoholic beverages are discreet and respectful of the restaurant’s family atmosphere. Alcala also asked council to consider adding playground equipment in the park. She said The Shack could contribute $3,000, but the overall cost is more than the seasonal operation can afford. Mayor Scot Funk called the park “a hidden gem” and commended the Alcalas.

Farm show parade: Council revised its policy regarding chair placement for the Manheim Community Farm Show parade, which is in the fall. As a safety precaution for children walking home from school, council recommended that chairs not be placed along the route prior to 4 p.m.

Other business: Council approved a $6,390 expenditure to replace worn flooring in the borough office. Also, council approved a request from the Manheim Athletic Association to add a fence at Logan field for safety reasons. The association will cover the costs.