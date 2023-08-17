When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Approximately 65 residents filled seats, stood along the walls of council chambers and overflowed into the hallway to discuss the borough’s proposed Market Square improvement project. Since the room has a maximum occupancy of 49, council voted to table discussion until the Aug. 29 meeting, which will be held at a larger venue.

Quotable: “We thank everyone for coming out. We want to hear everyone’s concerns and allow everyone to hear the discussion on this topic,” said President Noah Martin.

Background: The proposed project originated four years ago with a study to find ways to route truck traffic through downtown. From there, council decided to look at ways to improve pedestrian safety in Market Square. A study was done in 2020 and updated in 2021. During a July 25 meeting, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the project had been discussed during multiple public works committee and council meetings, which are open to the public. Information about the project was outlined in two borough newsletters. The preliminary design was posted on manheimboro.org.

Project details: The project would widen the center island area to allow for pedestrian travel; create a midblock crosswalk; reconfigure travel lanes and parking areas; and improve aesthetics. Currently, there’s parallel parking along the sidewalks and pull-in parking along the center island. The design shifted parallel parking to both sides of the island, with diagonal back-in parking along the sidewalks. The right-turn lane onto Main Street (Route 72) and the left-turn lane onto Charlotte Street would be eliminated as would turnaround areas at either end of the square.

Funding: The estimated cost is over $1.4 million. The borough has been awarded $1.4 million from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization and a state multimodal transportation grant in the amount of $990,000. An additional $115,000 was provided from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corp.

Previous discussion: Council and KCI Technologies, the project engineer, hosted a July 11 open house to solicit input. Residents provided feedback during that meeting as well as at a July 25 public works committee meeting. Concerns center on diagonal back-in parking along the sidewalks and shifting the parallel parking to the island and how that would affect businesses and residents along the square. Other concerns include the loss of the turnaround areas and the loss of mature trees as well as a reduction in parking spaces from 94 to 69.

What’s next: Further discussion will be held Aug. 29.

EMS provider: Council approved a measure authorizing Penn State Health Life Lion to serve as its emergency medical services provider beginning Jan. 1.

Police services agreement: Council approved submitting a 10-year agreement, effective Jan. 1, for Manheim Borough Police Department to provide contracted services to Rapho Township. The current 10-year contract with the township is in its final year.

Mummau Park: Council agreed to replace the security camera system at Mummau Park. The new system, which covers the pavilion and baseball field area, will be installed by 3T Security at a cost of $4,949.

Memorial benches: Council reviewed a policy draft regarding placement of memorial benches in borough parks. The policy is intended to standardize benches and memorial dedication plaques throughout the park system. Benches and plaques would be secured by the borough. Cost is $1,500 for a 6-foot bench and customized plaque. Council will take action Aug. 29.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Manheim Community Farm Show Exhibition Center, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim. Further information will be posted on the borough’s website: manheimboro.org.