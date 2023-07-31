When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, July 25.

What happened: Council unanimously agreed to have Penn State Health Life Lion provide emergency medical services in the borough beginning in 2024.

Background: Northwest EMS currently provides emergency medical services in the borough. However the organization has formed a regional medical services authority, Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County. Council rejected joining the authority Oct. 25. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said municipal leaders in Rapho and Penn townships recently decided to have Life Lion provide emergency medical service beginning next year.

Other proposals: Municipal Emergency Services Authority, or MESA, provided a proposal to the borough for contracted service. Although the authority’s rates have not been finalized, a preliminary proposal for service included a rate of $230,000 per year. Fisher said. A proposal was also received from Lancaster EMS, known as LEMSA, and the rate was also higher than the $25,000 rate from Life Lion.

What’s next: Life Lion will forward a contract for service, and council will take action on the contract.

Playground equipment: Reversing an April 16 decision, council decided not to accept Manheim Central School District’s donation of playground equipment from the shuttered Stiegel Elementary School. Council member Jared Longenecker, who chairs the borough’s parks and pool committee, said it (the donated equipment) was a good idea in theory, but when the committee and borough staff examined it closer, it wouldn’t work out. Moving the equipment to Manheim Veterans Memorial Park would have cost $22,000 plus the cost of site work at the park, Fisher said. An examination of the equipment also determined that some of the parts would have to be replaced.

What’s next: The parks and pool committee will discuss creating a master plan for improvements to Memorial Park during an Aug. 8 meeting tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. President Noah Martin said he would like to see playground equipment at Swan Park, located along the Chiques Creek at Hazel and Stiegel streets.

Event: Council approved an event application for Manheim Central School District’s Baron Pride Night at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Elden Rettew Stadium.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim. The meeting is also livestreamed via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on the borough’s website: manheimboro.org.