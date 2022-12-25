When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: With all six members present, Borough Council unanimously voted to override Mayor Scot Funk’s Dec. 13 veto of the tax ordinance, which establishes the tax rate for 2023.

Tax resolution: According to the proposed tax ordinance, the tax rate would increase to 5.14 mills, a 5.1% or 0.25-mill tax hike. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $1,028 tax bill.

Background: During a Dec. 13 meeting, Borough Council adopted the $5.93 million 2023 budget. Council also voted to approve the tax ordinance, which sets the millage rate. Mayor Funk vetoed the tax ordinance. At that meeting two of the six council members, Jared Longenecker and Adam Buchmoyer, were absent. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said according to the Pennsylvania Borough Code, a majority plus one is required to override a veto; in this case that would require five council members. Since only four council members were present, the vote to override the veto could not occur at that meeting.

Appointment: Council reappointed Catherine Prozzillo to a five-year term on the borough Zoning Hearing Board.

Next meeting: Since council has canceled the scheduled Dec. 27 meeting, the next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim.