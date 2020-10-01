When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Sept. 29.

What happened: Borough Council approved street improvement projects including repairs to a crosswalk and repairs to a bridge.

Crosswalk: The crosswalk area Laurel and High streets will be repaved and a new handicap ramp installed. Council awarded a $1,260 contract for paving to Martin’s Paving and a $7,800 contract to John’s Concrete for the handicap ramp work.

Bridge: Council awarded a $95,965 contract to Mar-Allen Concrete Products Inc. for repairs to the East Stiegel Street bridge over the Chiques Creek. Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering said repairs include replacing a support beam. Officials expect the project to be done this fall and be completed by the end of the year. The bridge will be closed for the duration of the project and traffic will be detoured.

Five-points intersection: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said stop signs have been installed on South Charlotte Street at the intersection of New Charlotte and Stiegel streets. The intersection is now an all-way stop. The borough’s public works department has also placed pavement markings as a reminder to motorists.

Borough office: Council member Noah Martin and Mayor Scot Funk said they would like to have the borough office reopen to the public. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the office is staffed and the public may call with questions or arrange pickups, drop-offs and meetings with staff. There’s also a dropbox in the lobby for payments; payments may also be made online. Because the municipal office lobby is small, Fisher expressed concern with people congregating in the lobby area as they wait to see staff.

Other matters: Council approved a $2,993 agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deploy effigies to help deter turkey vultures from roosting in the borough.