When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, July 13.

What happened: Borough Council approved several items relating to Manheim Veterans Memorial Park and a $1.6 million streambank restoration project that began June 1.

Project change: The project will stabilize the streambank of the Chiques Creek, which runs through the park. It also will add walking trails, remove dead ash trees and replace lights along the walking path between Shearer’s Covered Bridge and White Oak Road. Council agreed to spend an additional $68,620 for an additional 45-foot boulder wall along the creek upstream from the project and for deciduous trees to be planted as a buffer. The trees will now be 4-6 feet high.

Covered bridge: Council agreed to have Stable Hollow Construction make repairs to Shearer’s Covered Bridge in the park. Stable Hollow would repair the decking, broken or missing bumper rail and make any needed repairs to underlying support beams at a cost of nearly $16,800. The work is being done in conjunction with the streambank restoration project.

Project extension: Council also approved a $55,700 proposal from Rettew engineering firm to prepare a design to stabilize 900 feet of Chiques Creek and to create a riparian zone downstream of Memorial Park on Manheim Grace Brethren Church’s property. The borough would work with the church on this portion of the project.

Events: Council approved a request from the Manheim Community Farm Show to hold its parade Wednesday, Oct. 6. Tracy Zimmerman, parade chair, said the route will remain the same. The Farm Show was canceled last year due the COVID-19 pandemic.

: Council approved a temporary right of way in Logan Park and Mummau Park to allow the state Department of Transportation to replace the West High Street bridge next year. Council also approved providing PennDOT with an additional permanent right of way for a fraction of an acre in Logan and Mummau parks for which the borough would be compensated $4,300. A temporary traffic signal would allow single-lane traffic during the project. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both sides.