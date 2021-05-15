When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, May 11.

What happened: Council approved a request from Christina Street for her Cadet troop to collect donations for community organizations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 in Market Square.

Details: Street said the troop, which meets at Salem United Methodist Church, is working on its silver award. They are planning to collect canned goods for the Manheim Central Food Pantry, water and sports drinks for the Manheim Fire Company, pre-packaged snacks for Teen Central, used printer cartridges for the Manheim Community Library, toys for Northwest EMS’ Toys for Tots toy drive and funds for the Manheim Borough Police Department's K-9 unit. She said the scouts have made videos about the mission of each organization. Videos will be posted on the Little Town of Manheim Facebook page prior to the collection date. Street said scouts will be stationed at the gazebo in Market Square to collect donations.

Special events permits: Council reviewed a draft of a special event permit application form. Council member Brad Roth said the permit applications that involve street closures should be reviewed by the police chief prior to coming to council for approval. He also questioned whether a $25 permit fee is necessary. Council member Noah Martin said there should be different requirements for small one-time events like benefit chicken barbecues in Market Square and large and/or ongoing events that require road closures. Council member Jared Longenecker agreed with Martin’s suggestion.

Quotable: “The idea of an application form is to take some of the burden off the borough staff,” Roth said.

What’s next: Borough Manager Jim Fisher will revise the application and present a revised draft to council at the May 25 meeting.

Memorial Park project: Fisher said the borough’s stream restoration project in Veterans Memorial Park is scheduled to begin June 1. The $1.6 million project will stabilize the streambank of the Chiques Creek, which runs throughout the park. It also will add walking trails, remove dead ash trees, and replace lights along the walking path between Shearer’s Covered Bridge and White Oak Road. Mayor Scot Funk asked if the project would be completed before the Manheim Community Farm Show in October. He said people use the covered bridge walking path to access parking off White Oak Road. Fisher said earth-moving should be complete by that time and the contractor should be working on constructing the new walking trails. He will keep council posted on the progress of the project.

Drug Task Force: Council approved a $4,858 contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Meeting format: Council agreed to resume in-person meetings in council chambers for both council members and the public starting with the June 8 meeting. Face coverings will be optional. Public participation via Zoom will continue to be an option.