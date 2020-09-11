When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, council approved public works projects to control stormwater.

Drainage improvements: Borough Council awarded a $152,287 contract to Wexcon Inc., Mohrsville, for a drainage project on East Adele Avenue and North Laurel Street. Drains and stormwater conveyances will be installed along several properties. Homeowners will be responsible for maintaining the drainage. Funding will come from a $200,000 Community Block Development grant through the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Work is expected to begin this fall.

Hazel Street: Council approved a $5,066 change order for recently completed stormwater and paving project along South Hazel Street. The change in amount was for additional repairs and street grading to eliminate a ponding area.

Fall Fest: Council approved closing Kready Alley from Main to Hart streets and Hart Street from Danner Alley to Kready Alley from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 for a Fall Fest hosted by St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Pam Herman, church administrator, said social distancing protocols will be observed.