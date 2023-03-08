When: Manheim Borough council meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: Two residents asked council for solutions to parking issues in different neighborhoods.

Logan Avenue: Brandon Hay, 13 W. Logan Ave., said he’s lived at his home for 11 years and was able to park along the street in front of his home. Recently signs were installed prohibiting on-street parking without any notice to residents. He was able to secure parking in the lot across the street that’s owned by Young & Young Attorneys, but he pays a monthly fee to park two vehicles. He said it’s not fair to residents to suddenly post no parking signs on the street.

Background: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said Eagle Disposal, the borough’s trash hauler, said trash trucks had difficulty navigating the narrow street due to parked cars. In dealing with that concern, officials discovered a longstanding ordinance prohibiting on-street parking on West Logan Avenue, but signs had not been placed on the street. No parking signs were then posted by the borough’s public works department.

Council response: Council member Jared Longenecker suggested the ordinance be reviewed and changed so that residents can park on the street except for trash day. Former council member John Eshelman suggested the borough contact the utility owning two poles on the street along the edge of the sidewalk in Hay’s block to see if the poles can be relocated. He said that would give larger commercial trucks a little more room to negotiate the street.

What’s next: Council agreed to make changes to the ordinance to allow parking along West Logan Avenue except for trash day. Because official changes could take some time to complete, Longenecker advised residents to park along the street but move their vehicles prior to trash collection each Thursday.

Pitt Street: Alicia Weibley, 12 N. Charlotte St., said she is having difficulty accessing her driveway to the rear of the property along North Pitt Street, where there is a utility pole close to the street. She said the garage and driveway for 128 W. High St. is opposite her driveway. Vehicles belonging to that home park on the street along the driveway of their house, which means that she cannot make a left turn out of her driveway. Weibley said she discussed the issue with the neighbors, which did not yield any results.

Council response: A no parking zone exists from the intersection of Pitt and Chestnut streets to just south of the driveway opposite Weibley. It’s delineated by a painted yellow line on the curb. Council agreed to extend the no parking zone southward along the west Side of Pitt Street to just past the driveway opposite her driveway.

Next step: Council will amend the parking ordinance to extend the no parking zone.

Other business: Council approved three contracts with LandStudies to perform specialized maintenance on landscaping and vegetation on borough-owned properties including the following: $18,560 for maintenance of the floodplain in Veterans Memorial Park; $5,000 for maintenance of the Rife Run flood plain in Logan Park; and $3,325 for maintenance of plantings in the stormwater basin at Manheim Borough Police Department, 211 N. Charlotte St.