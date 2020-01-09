When: Council meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Mayor Scot Funk administered the oath of office to two new council members — Jared Longenecker and Noah Martin. Longenecker is a carpenter with Brookside Builders, Lititz. Martin is an investment advisor representative with Primerica Financial Services, Manheim. Funk also gave the oath of office to reelected council member Carol Phillips.
Council leaders: Council leadership is unchanged. Phillips retains her position as president. Brad Roth remains vice resident with Chad Enck as president pro tempore.
Quotable: “I’m pleased to be a member of this team for the past five years. We will continue to move forward” in an effort to make the borough a better place, Phillips said.
Borough commissions: Funk and J. Michael Eshleman were reappointed to four-year terms on the planning commission. Donna Hlavacek was appointed to a five-year term on the historic commission. Bernard Shimko was reappointed to a five-year term on the zoning hearing board. Deborah Allen and former council member Elaine Leech were appointed to the shade tree commission. Leech will serve a two-year term and Allen will serve a three year term.
Public works: Lindsey Uhlig was appointed as public works director effective Jan. 1.
Other business: Council approved up to $12,500 for purchase of a new police vehicle. It also approved a spring cleanup event April 4 hosted by the Manheim Chamber. Chamber president Suzanne Reiley said the event will run 9-11 a.m. Volunteers will pick up litter and trash from sidewalk and public areas in the borough's central business district.