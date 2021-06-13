When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 8.

What happened: Council welcomed the public into its chambers for the first time in over 14 months. The public also had the option of participating via Zoom.

Why it’s important: Council members had been meeting in person for the last several months, but public participation was via Zoom since the the size of council chambers did not allow for social distancing. With COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions lifting, council and the public can now have face-to-face meetings.

Pool: Mayor Scot Funk said he visited Manheim Community Pool, which is managed by the Lancaster Family YMCA, the weekend of June 5. Pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily. However Funk said the pool has been closing around 6 p.m. due to a shortage of lifeguards. Instead of closing every day at 6 p.m., he suggested that the pool could close at 4 p.m. one day and stay open to 8 p.m. the next day. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the YMCA has indicated it planned to re-evaluate hours soon.

New crosswalk: Council approved a design for a crosswalk on North Main Street at Danner Alley. The crosswalk will provide a safe pedestrian crossing for people who park in the municipal lot off Hart Street.

Covered bridge: Council approved repairs to the decking of Shearer’s Covered Bridge in Veterans Memorial Park. Rotting planks would be replaced with cost of repairs not to exceed $50,000. The work would be done in conjunction with the streambank restoration project that began June 1.

Street repair: Council approved adding Meadow Lane to the list of this year’s street paving projects. Cost to repave the street is estimated at $12,000. Other paving work is being done in the vicinity, and costs are being covered by a Community Block Development Grant through Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Borough engineer Ben Craddock, of Lancaster Civil Engineering, said the cost to repave Meadow Lane also would be covered by the grant funding.

Bridge replacement: Fisher said PennDOT will replace the West High Street bridge at Logan and Mummau Parks next year. A temporary traffic signal would allow single-lane traffic during the project. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both sides.