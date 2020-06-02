When: Manheim borough council meeting, May 26.

What happened: Landis Communities presented a proposal to construct a 50-unit affordable housing facility for seniors on the site of a former quarry and landfill at 200 N. Hazel St., Manheim. Larry Zook, president of Landis Communities, said the new independent living facility would continue the mission of the Danner Home, which is to be closed eventually.

Background: The Daniel and Elizabeth Danner Home, 44 W. Ferdinand St., was built in 1952 to provide affordable housing and meals for senior men and women. The home was established by a trust from the estate of Manheim businessman George Danner. Attorney J.D. Young, chair of the Danner Home trustees, said after the meeting the home is no longer financially sustainable. He said the home has operated off the principal from the trust for nearly a decade.

The plan: All but three of the Danner Home’s 12 residents have moved to new homes. Young said the trust has provided financial assistance for residents to move to other accommodations, and he stressed the Danner Home will remain open until the three remaining residents move. After the building closes, Young said the remaining funds from the trust will be used as seed money for the Landis Communities project. He said the Danner Home has partnered with Landis Communities to fill a need in the Manheim area.

Quotable: “We are branching out to be more than just a retirement community. We are now serving low- to middle-income seniors. Our first effort was a partnership with the Welsh Mountain Home to construct Mountain View Terrace,” Zook said.

What’s next: Ed Kaminski, director of Landis Quality Living, said the proposed two- or three-story home would contain mostly one-bedroom and some two-bedroom units. For the project to move forward, the 4.3-acre North Hazel Street site would need to be rezoned from R-1 residential to R-4. Both the borough Planning Commission and Lancaster County Planning Commission will review the plan with borough council taking action on rezoning during a public hearing.

COVID-19: Council agreed to replace yellow caution tape in parks with signs indicating that due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders the playgrounds are closed. The signs would also indicate that playground equipment is not being sanitized. Borough Manager Jim Fisher also said when the county enters the yellow phase of reopening on June 5, the borough will begin taking pavilion rental requests.