When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, April 13.

What happened: Borough Council discussed but took no action on a resolution encouraging Lancaster County commissioners to create a public health department.

Discussion: Council had mixed thoughts on establishing a county health department. Mayor Scot Funk said he was torn about the proposal. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was a learning curve for all agencies and municipalities, but overall he feels a county health department would provide more control at a local level. Council member Bryan Howett said a single point of contact at the county level is needed. Council member Noah Martin said he’s definitely not in favor of a county health department.

Quotable: “I don't believe in adding another level of government. I think the county commissioners have done a good job throughout the pandemic,” Martin said.

What’s next: Council President Carol Phillips, who is a retired health professional, said she would provide information about specifics of the proposal to create a county health department to council. She said it’s important for council to have as much information as possible prior to a decision supporting a county health department.

Library space: Council approved the Manheim Community Library’s request to utilize a meeting room and office on the second floor of the borough office building. The area was recently vacated by the Manheim Chamber and is adjacent to the library’s space. Ken Hameloth, library board president, said the meeting room would potentially be used for youth programs when the library transitions from virtual programs to in-person programs and the office would be used by the library’s youth services coordinator.

Library move: Hameloth provided an update on the library’s plan to relocate to the campus of Pleasant View Retirement Communities. He said the proposal has received necessary approvals from Penn Township, and Pleasant View is preparing to launch a capital campaign.

Quotable: “About four years ago, we thought the library would be moving to Pleasant View in two to three years. It’s been a slow process. Now we’re probably looking at moving in the next two to three years,” Hameloth said.

Events: Council approved a request from the Manheim Central Youth Softball Association to have three food trucks at a May 15 softball tournament in Veterans Memorial Park. Funk said the police department will not hold its Guns ‘N Hoses benefit softball game this year due to the police department being short-staffed. The Manheim Community Farm Show is planning to go on as scheduled this year after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.