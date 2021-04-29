When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, April 27.

What happened: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said discussions have begun again about a possible rerouting of Route 772. Representatives of Manheim and Lititz boroughs and Penn Township, along with state Rep. Mindy Fee, are participating in these preliminary discussions.

Current route: Route 772 enters the borough on West High Street, goes through Market Square and turns onto South Main Street and then onto Fruitville Pike and onto Temperance Hill Road and into Lititz where it runs along Route 501 and then Main Street.

Proposed route: Fisher said the results of a study would relocate Route 772 onto East High Street in the borough, which then becomes Doe Run Road in Penn Township. Fisher said while this plan would reroute the road from the central business district in Lititz, it would instead go through Manheim’s central business district and also impact children walking to school. He stressed that discussions are preliminary.

County health department: Discussion was tabled on whether to support a Lancaster County health department. Borough Council is seeking more information about the proposal before taking a stance either for or against it.

Flood insurance: Fisher said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is assisting the borough in working through the process with Federal Emergency Management Agency on the borough’s application to lower its flood rating. He said an improved flood rating would help lower borough residents’ flood insurance rates.

Meet the officer: Council approved hiring Derek Weinoldt as a police officer during a virtual meeting. Police Chief Joe Stauffer said Weinoldt has served on the Lower Swatara Township police force since 2019. A 2016 Hempfield High School graduate, Weinoldt graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College’s police academy in December 2017. He is certified in CPR and first aid. Mayor Scot Funk administered the oath of office to Weinoldt after council approved his hiring. He was introduced to council via Zoom.

Special events permits: Council member Brad Roth suggested the borough have a standardized form for organizations requesting borough permission for special events. The form would also include fees for the event permit and any police overtime. He has obtained a form used by another municipality that could serve as a template for the borough to build on. Roth said council would still have to approve the event permit.

Quotable: “We would like to welcome events to Manheim, but we have to be fair to all organizations," said council member Chad Enck.

n Expenditures: Council approved a $4,700 vegetation management proposal from LandStudies for Logan Park and a $4,325 vegetation proposal from LandStudies for the police station. The fees are the same as last year. The cost for the police station proposal is shared with Northwest EMS, located on the same campus.