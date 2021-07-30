When: July 27 council meeting.

What happened: Council discussed the need for repairs and enhancements to amenities at Veterans Memorial Park.

Why it’s important: The park contains ballfields, tennis and pickleball courts, pavilions, a concession stand and play areas. It also houses Manheim Community Pool and Elden Rettew Stadium, which is among the facilities used by Manheim Central School District.

School district use: The borough and school district have a lease for use of the athletic facilities. This year the district will pay $78,183 for use of tennis courts, ballfields and the stadium. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the revenue from the school district lease is placed in the borough’s general fund.

Discussion: Mayor Scot Funk suggested that some of the funds from the school district lease could be used to make repairs and upgrades, such as new playground equipment. He said repairs are needed to the fencing and backstop at the softball field closest to the pool. Funk said the bleachers at the field are aging and may need to be repaired or replaced. Council member Jared Longenecker said he agrees some work should be done on that particular field and perhaps some enhancements to other amenities at the park. Council member Brad Roth, who chairs the borough’s finance committee, said potential repairs and enhancements should be discussed with the parks and pool committee, with costs of various projects presented to the finance committee and council.

Quotables: “We have a nice complex (at Memorial Park), but it does need work,” Longenecker said. Council member Bryan Howett said, “The park is heavily used. This may be a great time to think about making some repairs and improvements since we’re already doing a major project there (restoration of the Chiques Creek streambank and installing a walking trail).”

Pool: Council member Noah Martin said discussion about the park also involves Manheim Community Pool, which he called “a huge financial burden.” Funk said it may be time to make a final decision about the future of the pool.

What’s next: Park improvements will be discussed at the next park and pool committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31 in council chambers and via Zoom. Council has not set a date for discussion about the future of the pool.

Events: Council approved a request from Manheim Brethren in Christ Church to hold the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Manheim’s Market Square at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.