When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Oct. 11.

What happened: Representatives of the Manheim Central Democratic Committee said they were taunted and had candy thrown at riders on their float during the Oct. 5 Manheim Farm Show Parade.

Parade incident: Olivia Knight, a Penn Township resident who was riding on the float, said she moved to Manheim four years ago, and this was the first time she experienced the Farm Show Parade. “I expected some negative feedback, however, I was astounded by the physical acts of violence (candy throwing) from the spectators, not just in one location, but throughout the parade,” she said. Borough resident Donna Hlavacek said she has been one of the riders on the organization’s float in the past, but wasn’t on it this year and wasn’t aware that riders had candy thrown at them until after the parade. “For many years the Democrats have experienced verbal taunts, catcalls, boos, etc. While unpleasant, it is the right of any citizen to express an opinion. This year, the verbal expression elevated into physical acts. The objects were thrown with force, and what was candy this year can easily progress to more harmful objects next year,” she said. She said the organization is asking borough leadership to express their concern to Farm Show leaders and for additional security for next year’s parade. When contacted after the meeting, Knight said committee Chair Joshua Bennett contacted the Manheim Farm Show committee via email Oct. 9 or 10 to alert them about the incident.

Council response: “We do not condone that type of activity,” council President Noah Martin said. Council member Brad Roth, who also serves as the borough’s emergency management coordinator, said if someone had called 911, (police and Farm Show officials) would have known about the incident and could have responded, since police officers were stationed along the parade route. Bennett said by the time someone would have responded the float would have been blocks away from where the incidents occurred. Roth said the issue will be addressed. Police Chief Joe Stauffer said he and Roth will meet with Hlavacek, Knight and Bennett to “come up with a plan for next year’s parade”.

Farm Show response: During an Oct. 12 phone call, Manheim Community Farm Show President Glenn Stoltzfus said the organization did receive complaints about candy being thrown at the parade. He said earlier that day, the organization posted a reminder on its Facebook page to parade participants and spectators not to throw candy. He also pointed out that in addition to Manheim Borough police officers, security at the parade includes farm show volunteers who are armed with radios to communicate with one another. “We want to keep it safe for everyone,” Stoltzfus said. The Facebook post said, “We received a few complaints about candy being thrown at the parade. To those in the parade, we ask that candy is never thrown to spectators; it should only be handed to them. And we heard that some spectators were throwing candy at floats as they went by. For the safety of everyone, please never throw candy in either direction. The parade has been a highlight of Farm Show Week for a long time, let’s all work together to keep it safe.”

Market Square: Council approved an award letter from the county’s Municipal Planning Organization for the Market Square revitalization project. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the borough would be responsible for preconstruction costs for the project to improve pedestrian and vehicular safety, while the county commitment would cover an estimated $1.4 million for construction. He said the borough has $140,000 earmarked for the project that was provided by Manheim Area Economic Development Corp. when that organization dissolved. Additionally, the borough has received a $1 million Multimodal Transportation grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the project.

Police: Mayor Scot Funk administered the oath of office to new police officer Daniel Imler. A graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, Imler previously served as a police officer with the South Lebanon Township Police Department, starting his career there in February 2022. He is a certified EMT and a firefighter; he graduated from the Lewis F. Garland Fire Academy. He served in the Army National Guard and the Fort Indiantown Gap Fire Department.

Personnel: Council approved hiring Adrin Vargas as assistant zoning officer and Lisa McLaughlin as assistant treasurer and benefits coordinator.

Pool: Council’s parks and pool committee met prior to the council meeting to discuss the long-term future of the Manheim Community Pool and possible short-term actions. Larry Richardson, president and CEO of YMCA of the Roses, said the organization would be interested in partnering with the borough for a long-term project to renovate the aging pool into a year-round facility with a pool and community recreation space. Committee members asked that the YMCA prepare a memorandum of understanding for council to review regarding a long-term partnership. Committee members said they are considering opening the lap pool for public use on the weekends and holidays for the 2023 season and asked Richardson to compile cost information for the YMCA to operate it.