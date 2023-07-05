When: Manheim Borough work session and council meeting, June 27.

What happened: During a work session immediately before the council meeting, Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport LLC representatives presented a proposal to provide emergency medical services in the borough beginning Jan. 1.

Background: Northwest EMS currently provides emergency medical services to the borough. The organization is planning to form a regional medical services authority. Council rejected joining the authority Oct. 25.

Proposal: Scott Buchle, prehospital services director for Life Lion, said an advanced life support unit would provide around-the-clock service. He said Penn State Health has agreements in place with major health care insurers including Medicare and Medicaid for reimbursement of care, and as a division of Penn State Health, those agreements apply to Life Lion’s emergency medical services. Buchle said the organization also benefits from the health system’s purchasing power for supplies and employee costs, such as benefits including health care. Life Lion is proposing to serve the borough and Penn and Rapho townships from a facility in the Manheim-area. It would join five other Life Lion EMS facilities throughout the county.

Cost: Buchle said the proposal is for a five-year contract. For the first three years, the borough would pay $5 per capita, which would increase to $7 per capita for the remaining two years. He said memberships are also available at $70 for an individual or $85 per household. When contacted after the meeting, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the per capita fee would be paid by the borough. According to the 2022 census, the borough has a population of 5,012. The $5 fee would result in a charge of $25,060 to the borough, and the $7 fee would mean a $35,084 fee.

Council questions: Since Life Lion is affiliated with the Penn State Health medical system and its recently opened hospital in East Hempfield Township, President Noah Martin asked if patients would automatically be transported to that hospital. Buchle said as an emergency medical services provider, Life Lion must follow state Department of Health protocols for service. In most cases, patients are transported to the hospital of their choice; however, if specialized treatment is needed, they would be transported to the closest facility for that treatment. In the case of trauma, it would be Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which has a certified Level 1 trauma center. Mayor Scot Funk asked if Lion Lion is facing staffing issues. The staffing situation is better than it was two years ago, but “paramedics are still at a premium,” Buchle said. He said Life Lion’s four-month in-house EMT training program has helped fill the need.

What’s next: Fisher anticipates council will take action on the proposal during a July 11 or a July 25 meeting. If council accepts it, Life Lion would present a contract.

Sketch plan: Aaron Hess of HQ Homes presented a sketch plan to subdivide a 0.57-acre tract at 35 N. Oak St. into three lots. One of the proposed lots would be 8,390 square feet, a second lot would be 8,398 square feet and the third lot would be 8,188 square feet.

Lot size: The proposed lots do not meet the 9,000 sqaure-foot-minimum lot size requirement. Hess could seek a variance from the zoning hearing board. The next meeting is 7 p.m., Aug. 7, as the July 3 meeting has been canceled.

Next council meeting: The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored railroad station, 201 S. Charlotte St. An informational meeting on the Market Square revitalization project will be held before the meeting at 5:30 p.m. These meetings are in-person only.