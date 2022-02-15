When: Feb. 8 council meeting.

What happened: Council approved $5,160 for fencing at the Manheim Community Pool and Island Field in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park.

Background: The pool complex at 504 E. Adele Ave. will be closed this summer, but the lap pool will be used by Manheim Swim Team for practices and for competitions. Thus, fencing at the pool will be installed to separate the main pool and wading pool from the rest of the complex.

The cost: Pool fencing will cost $1,280. Ballfield fencing at Island Field, along Memorial Drive and Laurel Street, will cost $3,880.

Fire report: Fire Chief Andrew Kirchner, presented Manheim Fire Department’s 2021 report. The department responded to 394 calls — 142 in the borough, 130 in Penn Township and 84 in Rapho Township. An average of eight firefighters responded per alarm. Kirchner said most calls for service occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Quotable: “Most of our volunteers are working during the day, so it’s a struggle to respond. We do call in mutual aid from other fire departments when we need to,” Kirchner said.

Bond refinancing: Council repealed the Jan. 11 guarantee of a Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority bond that was capped at $12 million, and instead approved a new guarantee of an $8.87 million bond. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the new guarantee contains the final figures for the bond. It would refinance the remaining principal of a 2017 bond and would add funds for capital projects. Those projects include replacement meters for the sewer and water systems; engineering, design, construction and relocation of state bridges for the water system, electrical upgrades for the water system and engineering and design for a new water plant. The new bond will have a lower interest rate, saving the authority about $70,000 in interest.

Vegetation maintenance: Council approved two vegetation control contracts with LandStudies. A $4,700 contract will provide maintenance of plantings along Rife Run in Logan Park, while a $3,325 contract will provide maintenance of the vegetation in the stormwater basins at the emergency services complex along Colebrook Street.