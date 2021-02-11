When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: Council approved a final land development plan for a renovation project at Manheim Central High School, 400 Adele Ave. Council member Bryan Howett, who serves as Manheim Central’s business manager, recused himself from the vote.

Details: Amanda Groff of Harbor Engineering, the engineer working with the estimated $44 million renovation project, said the district plans additions to the building and traffic flow improvements on the 22-acre site. She said the school’s capacity would remain at about 1,000 students. Traffic improvements include looping an existing access drive off Adele Avenue near the Manheim Farm Show complex around the rear of the building to connect with an existing parking area off Hershey Drive. The parking area would be lighted but light will not spill over to neighboring residential properties.

What’s next: During a Jan. 25 school board meeting, the board reviewed a timeline for the project. The bidding period for the project is to begin Feb. 16 and contracts are expected to be awarded April 26.

Traffic ordinance: Council approved an amendment to the borough’s traffic ordinance. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said it incorporates a number of previously approved changes, such as the all-way stop signs at the intersection of New Charlotte, South Charlotte and West Stiegel streets; a number of handicap parking space locations and parking restrictions. It also updates all of the alley names to their current names. Previously they were listed as Alley A, Alley B, etc. and now they have the actual names.

Bridge repair: Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering said repairs to the East Stiegel Street bridge have been made. The contractor is working on a “punch list,” and when those items are finished the project will be complete.