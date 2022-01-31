When: Manheim Borough council meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Council approved a $7,600 expenditure to replace railings at Shearer’s Covered Bridge in Veterans Memorial Park.

Why it’s important: The covered bridge is used as a major pedestrian walkway over the Chiques Creek that connects the high school, athletic facilities, pool and farm show complex in the borough and the middle school, athletic fields and parking lots in Penn Township. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said a child fell through the railing during the Manheim Community Farm Show in October. He said the child was taken to the hospital to be checked out and released.

Details: Stable Hollow Construction will do the repair work. Fisher said the materials used for the railings will match the aesthetics of the bridge. He said Stable Hollow previously did other work on the bridge.

Subdivision plan: Council approved a one-lot subdivision plan for Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn St. The church is on an 11.2-acre lot that reaches from Colebrook to Gramby streets. It will subdivide a 0.36-acre lot along West Gramby Street for a residential building lot.

Food truck frenzy: Council approved an event application for the Manheim Fire Department to host a food truck frenzy and open house Sunday, May 15, from noon to 6 p.m. Council member Brad Roth, who also serves as one of the directors of the fire department’s relief association, said the event will feature 13 food trucks as well as a bounce house. He said it will be like the carnivals the department had hosted years back.

Glow run: The Manheim Chamber will again host the Manheim Rock-N-Glow 5K. This year’s event is slated for Saturday, May 21. There are no changes to the race route.