When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 23.

What happened: Council approved a disaster declaration related to COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The meeting was held in the mini-park beside the borough office because the office itself is closed to the public as a precaution for the health and safety of both staff and residents.

What it means: The declaration would allow the borough to seek reimbursement from the federal government for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilman Brad Roth, who also serves as borough’s emergency management coordinator, said it’s good to have the declaration in place.

Quotable: “We don’t know what this (COVID-19) means, so we all need to be very cautious. We need to follow social distancing guidelines,” council President Carol Phillips said.

Other matters: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said although officers’ uniforms continue to be cleaned by a service, a washer and dryer has been purchased. He said it’s a safety measure. In the event that an officer is exposed to a contagious disease or dangerous substance, the officer can immediately clean his uniform and hopefully limit the effects.

Next meeting: Council agreed to cancel the scheduled March 31 meeting. The next scheduled meeting is April 14. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said he’s working on a way to enable council to have remote meetings but still have public input. He expects to have the system available by the April 14 meeting. He said information about upcoming meetings will be posted at manheimboro.org.