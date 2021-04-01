When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 30.

What happened: Council approved the Chocolate Tour run/walk/bike event on Aug 7. The Manheim Farm Show Exhibition Center would be the start and finish point.

Why it’s important: The 10-year-old event raises funds for cancer research at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

Police overtime: In granting the approval, Borough Council waived the event fee typically used to cover overtime pay for police officers who take on extra duty during special events. Resident Catherine Prozzillo and council President Carol Phillips said they would donate funds to cover the overtime cost. Both women said their families have been touched by cancer, and they would like to support an event that raises funds for cancer research.

Details: Gavin Robertson, one of the event organizers, said the Chocolate Tour has been held in Hershey and usually has about 500 participants, many from out of state. For the past five years, the Lancaster County Bike Club has helped coordinate the bike tour. This year the run/walk would be held within the borough. The bike tour will visit towns with a chocolate connection including Elizabethtown, Lititz, Hershey and Myerstown. Robertson said there have been some changes to the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it’s been redesigned so it won’t be congested, and fewer volunteers will be needed. This year four different routes, each about a 25-mile loop, will be offered, and participants may elect to do one or more routes. It will be a “show and go” event, where riders show up at the Manheim farm show center to pick up route information, and then leave on their route. Participants can return to the farm show center for lunch.

Police: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department’s Facebook page has been down. He said the department often posts information about stray dogs and crime watch information on its social media. Other organizations in the community have been allowing the police department to post information on their sites.

Pool and parks: Council approved opening the concession stand at the Manheim Community Pool this year. It was closed last year along with the pool.

Other business: Council awarded several contracts. C.M. High was awarded a $27,200 contract to replace a traffic signal at South Main and New Charlotte streets. Shiloh Paving & Excavating was awarded a $76,039 contract to pave a portion of North Laurel Street. Berg Construction was awarded a $216,600 contract to pave portions of East Ferdinand, South Wolf and West Chestnut streets as well as Lorraine Avenue and Spahr Alley.

What’s next: Borough Council acknowledged receiving a letter from Manheim Township inviting the borough to support a resolution to create a county health department. The township sent a copy of its resolution and a letter to every school district and municipality in Lancaster County. Council tabled discussion on this issue until the April 13 meeting.