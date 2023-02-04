When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Jan.31.

What happened: Council approved a $316,000 agreement with Mechanicsburg-based KCI Technologies for engineering work on Manheim’s Market Square revitalization project.

Why it matters: The project will improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square.

Scope of work: Market Square is part of Route 772. KCI, a state Department of Transportation-approved contractor, will provide engineering design, permitting and other governmental/funding approvals and bid preparation through the awarding of a contract.

Project details: The project will include widening the center “island” area to allow for pedestrian travel, a mid-block designated crosswalk, reconfiguration of the travel lanes and parking areas, and upgrades to the aesthetics and streetscape. The project is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Funding: The project is anticipated to cost in excess of $1.4 million. To date the borough has been awarded a state Multi-Modal Transportation Grant in the amount of $990,000 and $1.4 million funding from the Lancaster County Municipal Planning Organization. An additional $115,000 has been provided to the borough from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corporation.

Stream restoration: Council awarded a $164,000 contract to Flyway Excavating for an extension of the Chiques Creek streambank restoration project. The original project to restore the streambank in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park was completed last year. It ended at the bridge on East High Street. This portion of the project extends the project onto the other side of the bridge and is being done in cooperation with Manheim Grace Church. It will restore roughly 900 feet of streambank along church-owned property.

Security cameras: Council approved expenditure of up to $6,200 to install security cameras both indoors and outside of the borough’s public works facility. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said one quote has been obtained, and he will obtain a second one for council’s review.

Crossing guard retirement: Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department recognized Cindy Witmer for her 30 years of service as a school crossing guard. Witmer retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. On Jan. 24, Stauffer presented her with a plaque recognizing her service.

Events: Council approved event requests from several organizations. Girl Scout Troop 70531 will hold a cookie sale at the gazebo on Market Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28; and Girl Scout Troop 70479 will hold a cookie sale at the gazebo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Set Point Tennis will host tennis tournaments at the tennis courts in Memorial Park, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7, 8, 20 and 21.