When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Jan. 11.

What happened: In a split vote, council appointed Adam Buchmoyer to fill a vacant council seat. Voting for Buchmoyer were council president Noah Martin, vice president Jared Longenecker and James Blanck. Dissenting votes were cast by Brad Roth and Carol Phillips.

Why it’s important: Buchmoyer’s term will be until the end of 2023 because he is filling a board vacancy, Borough Manager Jim Fisher said.

Candidates: Buchmoyer, the owner of Buchmoyer Electric LLC, was one of three candidates for the vacant council seat. The other candidates were Steve Gergely, president of Harbor Engineering, and Catherine Prozzillo, who is serving on the Zoning Hearing Board and is former member of the borough’s shade tree commission. Resident Donna Hlavacek said Prozzillo would be a good fit for the position because she is active in the community and has regularly attended council meetings. After Buchmoyer was appointed, resident Luke Fisher raised some concerns with the appointment.

Quotable: “Tonight the majority of the council has made a poor judgment call in selecting a candidate to fill the vacant spot. Perception is everything, and the way the vote was passed tonight I perceived to be in the interest of some council members and not the borough. The vote council made overlooked a veteran, a volunteer, and most importantly a female (Prozzillo). Furthermore, the majority vote did not listen to public comments on the matter which sets the tone for the current council. It would behoove the Borough Council to be more diversified with candidates. If the borough continues on this exclusive path then only the Manheim residents will suffer. Lastly, Mayor (Scot) Funk, to my understanding, you have the power to veto votes in the public’s general interest. Tonight should have been one of those times. Your silence tonight reflected poorly on your inherited powers. Congratulations to the new council member,” Luke Fisher said.

Park improvements: Council approved three measures relating to Veterans Memorial Park. First, the borough will purchase an unused equipment shed located at “island field” (the softball/baseball field along Laurel Street and Memorial Drive) from the Manheim Athletic Association for $1,800. That’s about half of the cost of a new, similar-size shed, according to public works director Lindsey Uhlig. Second, council approved a request from Manheim Central Youth Softball Association to erect a temporary 4-foot high fence on island field along the Laurel Street side. The fence will enhance safety for players as they retrieve balls. A similar fence will be erected in the outfield to protect a neighboring house. The fencing will be installed from late March to mid-June and from late August to the end of October. The fencing will be removed during Manheim Community Farm Show week when the field is used for parking. Third, council approved the Ken Myers Memorial project at the corner of Gramby and Laurel streets and Memorial Drive. Wes Geib, vice president of the Manheim Historical Society, said the organization, Manheim Fire Department and Manheim Meals-on-Wheels will construct a memorial to Myers, a benefactor of those organizations who died in 2019. The memorial will be 12 feet wide and 12 feet long, with two benches, brick pavers and shrubs.

Bond refinancing: Council agreed to guarantee a Manheim Area Water & Sewer Authority bond. The bond, capped at $12 million, will refinance the remaining $3.75 million in principal of a 2017 bond and an additional $5.56 million for capital projects. Those projects include replacement meters for the sewer and water systems; engineering, design, construction and relocation of bridges for the water system; electrical upgrades for the water system, and engineering and design for a new water plant. The new bond will have a lower interest rate, saving about $70,000 savings in interest.