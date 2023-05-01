When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, April 25.

What happened: Council appointed Manheim Fire Chief Andrew Kirchner as deputy codes officer.

Why it matters: The deputy codes officer will provide emergency condemnation of properties damaged due to fire, accidents, acts of nature or other causes when the borough’s code enforcement officer is not available.

Background: Discussion about the deputy codes officer position began at the April 11 meeting. Council members agreed they needed someone to provide emergency condemnation of properties in the event that Adrin Vargas, zoning and codes officer, is not available. Borough Manager Jim Fisher suggested Manheim Fire Department’s fire chief since he is most likely to already be on scene and knows what is needed to condemn a property.

Police commendations: Manheim Borough police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department presented Doug Huff with a citizen commendation for aiding the department in capturing a robbery suspect March 20. Stauffer said the department presented commendations to Officers Jordan Herr and James Starr for their actions March 2 in assisting West Hempfield Township police in apprehending a suspect in an armed bank robbery of Truist Bank at 1100 Corporate Blvd. in Lancaster.

Fire report: Council reviewed the Manheim Fire Department’s 2022 annual report. The department responded to 422 calls for service last year: 151 were in the borough, 140 in Penn Township and 80 in Rapho Township. An average of eight firefighters responded to each call for service.

Make-A-Wish event: Council agreed to allow the Manheim Fire Department’s fire police to assist where needed for the May 14 Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Mother’s Day Truck Convoy at Manheim auto auction, 1190 Lancaster Road (Route 72), Manheim.

Appointment: Council appointed Randy Lauver to serve on the Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority.

Next meeting: The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 9 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim. The meeting is also livestreamed via Zoom. The borough will post a link on its website at www.manheimboro.org.