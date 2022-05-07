When: Manheim Borough Council meeting on April 26.

What happened: Manheim Borough has been approached for participation in a newly proposed Northwest Emergency Services Authority to ensure continued ambulance services to residents in northwestern Lancaster County.

Background: A presentation by Marc Hershey and Mark Hiester explained that the nonprofit Northwest Emergency Medical Services has provided emergency medical services such as life support and medical transportation to northwestern Lancaster County since it was formed in 2000 by the merger of the Elizabethtown Fire Company Ambulance and Northwest Advanced Life Support Unit. Northwest EMS has stations in Brickerville, Elizabethtown, Manheim and Maytown. The organization has operated at a deficit over the past six years. Its $4 million budget is mainly funded by voluntary grants, fees and subscriptions. Only 44% of residents in the service area are subscribers.

Rescue solution: The ambulance service expects a budget shortfall for 2022 of over $500,000. Hershey and Hiester said that unless this crisis is addressed, Northwest EMS will be insolvent in a few years. To address this problem, a committee of Northwest EMS leaders, volunteers and municipal leaders met in 2021 and proposed the creation of a regional emergency services authority to contract with municipalities to provide emergency medical services to residents. The authority would charge a subscription fee (currently $50/individual and $80/family) to be paid by either the resident or the municipality, depending on the municipality’s contract. Actual fees would be determined once the authority is incorporated. Municipal residents would not receive residual bills if their insurance pays toward an ambulance bill. Residents would receive 50% off their ambulance bill if they have no insurance or if their entire ambulance bill went toward their insurance deductible. The presenters cautioned state law mandates that Pennsylvania municipalities ensure EMS services are provided to their residents. If a municipality chooses not to participate with the new regional authority, it will have to find another way to fulfill its obligation to provide EMS services, including financing and operating such services.

Quotable: “Creation of a new regional Emergency Services Authority will ensure EMS services continue to be available in our community, potentially saving your life or the life of your loved one… 24/7/365,” according to an informational handout.

Next step: Council will consider following the proposed plan to create a Northwest Emergency Services Authority using five steps over the next eight months: Step 1, June 1, municipalities confirm intent to join the authority; Step 2, August, municipalities consider enacting authority incorporation ordinances following a public meeting; Step 3, October, first meeting of the newly formed authority held; Step 4, December, public meeting held on the authority’s services and fees; Step 5, January 2023, the authority begins providing services.