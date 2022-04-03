When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, March 29.

What happened: Borough Council tabled outsourcing school crossing guards to All City Management Services. The delay will allow for discussion to continue at the April 12 meeting.

Background: During a March 8 meeting, police Chief Joe Stauffer presented the contractor’s proposal, which would maintain the existing cost-sharing arrangement, with the district paying for six crossing guards and the borough paying for five. In the 2022-23 school year, the borough would pay $31,023 and the school district would pay $43,032. Stauffer said crossing guards would be offered employment with ACMS, and their pay would increase by $1 per hour to $16.25 per hour.

Why it matters: Staffing efficiency is a consideration for the proposal to outsource crossing guards. The contractor said its program can share relief guards with other communities. Currently, borough police officers substitute for crossing guards who are unable to work. Stauffer said ACMS would hire and train crossing guards as well as provide administrative services, which the police department now handles. In a letter to the borough, ACMS stated it maintained about 98% staffing levels in the majority of its service areas prior to the pandemic, but since the pandemic that percentage has decreased slightly.

Discussion: Resident Donna Hlavacek said her concern continues to be losing local control. She said she understands the concern of having to pull an officer to fill in, but she sees that as an opportunity for the community to interact with the officer. Council member Brad Roth said the police department provides the crossing guards with items such as flashlights, rain gear and uniforms and spends time on administering the program, which all have a cost. Council member Jim Blanck said while cost should be considered, the main point is the safety of the kids.

Quotable: “These are our children,” council member Carol Phillips said. “They cross a main street when walking to school; we have to ensure that they’re safe when they’re doing so. I trust our crossing guards and our police to do that.”

School district feedback: Should the borough decide to accept the proposal, the district would be open to it pending review of the contract by the district’s solicitor.

Other business: Council’s public works committee reviewed the results of a study on pedestrian safety improvements to Market Square conducted by engineering firm Erdman Anthony Associates. Chad Martin, the firm’s project manager, said the center landscape island could be widened and a mid-block crosswalk installed to allow for pedestrian travel. Parking on the square would be flipped so that parallel parking would be along the center island; angled back-in parking would be along the sidewalk. Traffic lanes would be reconfigured. For the project to move forward, the borough would need to hire an engineer or landscape architect to firm up the design. Discussions would be held with Market Square business owners and residents about items such as plantings or benches.