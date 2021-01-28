When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Jan. 26.

What happened: Council is considering placing crosswalks at intersections along Main Street between Gramby and High streets.

Discussion: Council member Noah Martin said currently there are no crosswalks on Main Street between Gramby and High streets. He said placing crosswalks at the intersections in that stretch could increase walkability and pedestrian safety. A crosswalk at Danner Alley and Main Street could encourage use of the municipal parking lot at Hart Street and Danner Alley. Mayor Scot Funk said a crosswalk at Kready Alley could help facilitate pedestrian access to the new retailers at the Manheim REO Marketplace, located across Main Street from the alley.

What’s next: Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering, will review the intersections on Main Street between High and Gramby streets for possible placement of crosswalks.

Resident concern: Jim Meenan, 21 Railroad Ave., said early morning noise at Stevens Feed Mill, 63 New Charlotte St. is a concern. He said there’s noise from trucks idling, backing and engine braking. He said he hears people in loud voices beginning at 4 a.m. Meenan said when the feed operation was McCracken’s Mill, operations would begin at 6 a.m. He asked if there’s anything the borough could do to curtail the noise at 4 a.m. Borough zoning and codes officer Donna Czeiner said the feed mill is a longstanding operation and the use has not changed with the new ownership. She said although there is a noise ordinance, it is enforced by the police department. Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer said he’s reviewed the noise ordinance, and this situation doesn’t meet the definition of noise in the ordinance. However, he said truck idling could be a traffic violation. Resident Catherine Prozzillo said she’s noticed trucks coming from Steven Mills going the wrong way on New Charlotte Street. Stauffer, Czeiner and Borough Manager Jim Fisher will meet with Stevens Mill staff to discuss the issues.

Pool: Council member Bryan Howett, who also chairs the parks and pool committee, said barring any unforeseen circumstances the borough plans to open the Manheim Community Pool for the summer season. It had been closed last year in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Lancaster Family YMCA manages the pool. Fisher said Lancaster Family YMCA will operate the pool based on recommended COVID-19 safety precautions.