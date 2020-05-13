When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, May 12.

What happened: Council unanimously approved a resolution “seeking the immediate reopening” of Lancaster County, including the borough.

Background: Other local municipalities have considered similar resolutions in response to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the resolution asks the state to reopen for the sake of business. He explained that it’s a request, not an authorization for businesses to reopen.

Discussion: Mayor Scot Funk voiced support for the measure. He said the community has to move forward at some time, and he believes it can be done in a safe manner. Council member Brad Roth, who also serves as the borough emergency management coordinator, pointed out that when the borough experienced major flooding, the responsibility for handling that issue and providing solutions was at the local level — both the borough and county. He said it’s confusing that in this situation the governor is in control. Council member Bryan Howett said he believes there is a way small business owners can conduct business safely.

Business response: Manheim Chamber representative Kelly Lauver, along with business owners, joined the virtual meeting to discuss the resolution. Judi Miller, the owner of Bienvenue Salon & Spa, said although her business will remain closed until June, her staff will be taking precautions, including wearing masks and gloves when working with clients. She said she will also ask clients to sanitize their hands and wear masks. Heather Lindsey of Creative Inspirationz said she’s been without an income since her art gallery closed on March 14. She supports reopening, adding she will follow safety protocols to keep clients safe during paint parties.

Quotable: “This has gone on way too long — we’re suffering financially and emotionally. It’s time to move forward. I think small businesses can take precautions to operate safely,” said Jay Ralston, who owns Dezigns on Mane.

COVID-19 cancellations: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the Manheim Swim Team has decided to cancel its summer season this year. Since the team will not use the lap pool, the entire Manheim Community Pool complex will be shuttered this season. Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the Manheim VFW has canceled the Memorial Day parade that had been scheduled for May 25.