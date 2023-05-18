When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, May 9.

What happened: Council approved a $4,884 expenditure for high-definition security cameras at the borough’s public works building and at Shearer’s Covered Bridge in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park. The security package will be installed by 3T Security.

Details: The company will install two cameras that cover the bridge and the approach areas. Cost for these cameras, including installation, is $3,461. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said security cameras were recently installed at the public works building, but an additional camera was needed to properly cover the area. He said the new camera will be installed at license-plate level.

Drainage project: Council approved a $293,690 contract with Passerini and Sons Inc., Pipersville, to extend the storm sewers along East High Street from Linden to Hazel streets. The project will be partly funded by a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. The start date for the month-long project has not yet been set, Fisher said.

Market Square: Fisher said he, representatives from the engineering firm KCI Technologies, and the county’s municipal planning organization have been working on the design for the project to revitalize Market Square. The project would improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square. One of the details being examined is the traffic flow for tractor-trailers, Fisher said. The engineering firm anticipates having an updated draft of the plan by the end of May that would be presented to council for final approval.

Project details: The project will include widening the center “island” area to allow for pedestrian travel, a mid-block designated crosswalk, reconfiguration of the travel lanes and parking area and upgrades to the aesthetics and streetscape. The project is anticipated to begin in 2024.

Funding: The estimated project cost is over $1.4 million. To date, the borough has been awarded a state Multimodal Transportation grant in the amount of $990,000 and $1.4 million in funding from the Lancaster County Metropolitan Planning Organization. An additional $115,000 was provided to the borough from the proceeds of the now-defunct Manheim Area Economic Development Corporation.

Regional planning: Fisher said initial discussions about updating the 2010 Manheim Central Region Comprehensive Plan are underway. He has met with representatives from Penn and Rapho townships and Manheim Central School District to discuss the process to update the plan. Penn and Rapho will take more of a lead on the project since most of the updates will involve the two townships, he said.

Next meeting: The next council meeting will be held 7 p.m. May 30, in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim.