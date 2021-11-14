When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: By unanimous vote, council agreed to move forward with a pool feasibility study to provide direction for a long-range plan for the Manheim Community Pool.

Why it’s important: Although a grant through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources could have paid for about half the cost of the study, council decided not to pursue a grant after Borough Manager Jim Fisher said may the study is estimated to cost in the mid- to upper $30,000 range.

Background: With the pool complex in need of $350,000 to $400,000 in repairs to open for the 2022 season, council decided to close the pool for the 2022, and possibly the 2023 season, during an Oct. 26 meeting. Fisher said both the L-shaped main pool and the wading pool are in need of repairs to reopen. Although the lap pool does need some repairs, repairs to that pool can most likely be put off for a few years. The lap pool will be open in 2022 for use by the Manheim Swim Team.

Discussion: Mayor Scot Funk encouraged council to move forward with the study. Council member Jared Longenecker said he would like to see what the study comes up with.

Quotable: “I think going ahead with the study will send a signal to our residents that we’re serious about looking into this,” said Funk, referring to a long-term plan for the pool.

What’s next: Council will engage a consultant for the study. According to information posted on the borough’s website, the study itself could take as long as nine months.

Mummau Park trees: Council tabled action on two proposals from the Manheim’s shade tree commission to plant trees at Mummau Park adjacent to Rife Run. One proposal would plant seven trees at the High Street entrance to the park. The commission also proposed planting four maple trees in the park along Chestnut Street. Both proposals will be reviewed by the parks and pool committee, which will make a recommendation to council during the Nov. 30 council meeting.

Kauffman Park lease: Council approved Lisa and Ray Alcala’s request to extend the term of the Kauffman Park lease five years. The couple operates The Shack Restaurant & Mini-Golf, located in the park at 662 S. Oak St. The lease currently provides the couple with a yearly option to renew the lease through 2027. With council’s approval the lease will have option years through 2032. Lisa Alcala said the couple has made improvements to the property.