When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: Council adopted a $5.83 million preliminary budget for 2022 with no tax increase. A projected $555,616 deficit will be offset by reserves and a projected surplus in this year’s budget. The deficit amount includes a $506,000 transfer to the capital fund for several projects.

Tax rate: Council also set the tax rate. It will remain at 4.89 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $978 tax bill.

Shade trees: Council agreed to plant four maple trees along Chestnut Street near Mummau Park. Catherine Prozillo, a former member of the shade tree commission, said the October glory species of maple would be planted by the end of the year, and they will complete a line of maple trees that were planted along Chestnut Street several years ago.

Street sweeping: Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the owners of 40 vehicles received citations for having vehicles parked on streets that were designated as “no parking” during street sweeping Dec. 6 through 9. Mayor Scot Funk said some residents are complaining that citations are not being issued in a consistent manner. He explained that when the public works staff is doing street sweeping along a specific street and they find cars parked there, they call the police department. Funk said officers respond, if they are not involved in another call, and will issue citations. Council member Noah Martin said ideally enforcement should be consistent. Resident Luke Fisher suggested that the “no parking” signs posted during street sweeping also include a statement that violators will be ticketed.

Quotables: “The police department does work to enforce the no parking. We don’t know what the call volume will be on any given day, so an officer may not be available to issue citations,” Funk said.

Drainage project: Council authorized design, applications for permits and preparation of bid documents for an estimated $408,000 drainage improvement project along East High Street, from Linden to Hazel streets. Cost for the design and engineering portion of the project is $27,000. Plans call for funding for design and engineering work to come from the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said all design and engineering costs are eligible for the federal funds.

Farewell: Council saluted outgoing council members Chad Enck and Bryan Howett for their service.

Next meeting: Council agreed to cancel the scheduled Dec. 28 meeting. A reorganization meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in council chambers at 15 E. High St., Manheim.