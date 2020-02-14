When: Council meeting, Feb. 11.
What happened: Council approved a $2,473 contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help manage damage from turkey vultures.
Why it’s important: Turkey vultures are a protected species. For the past several years, they’ve roosted in portions of the borough, causing damage to homes and trees.
What’s next: The USDA will place up to five vulture effigies on properties identified by the borough to deter the vultures from the area. Effigies may be in place for up to five months.
Lead paint: A discussion was held about a possible ordinance regarding testing for lead paint in residences. Council is considering creating an ordinance similar to one in place in Columbia, but action to move forward with it was tabled.
The plan: The ordinance that’s being considered would require testing interior paint surfaces in rental units, childcare facilities and owner-occupied units. For rental units, it would be part of the rental occupancy permit process. For owner-occupied units, it would occur when a property is sold as part of the sale process.
Discussion: Council President Carol Phillips said there have been two cases involving children and lead paint in the borough. Council members Noah Martin and Jared Longenecker expressed reservations about requiring homeowners to do the testing. Martin, who is a part-time real estate agent, said homebuyers already have an option to request testing of paint. Longenecker said abatement can be costly to property owners.
Quotable: “This issue is near and dear to me. When you get lead paint in your system, it doesn’t go away,” Phillips said.
Municipal liens: After an executive session to discuss municipal liens, council reconvened and reaffirmed its policy regarding municipal liens for overdue trash collection fees. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said several proposals for repayment of overdue trash collection fees were recently received from property owners that did not conform to the policy.