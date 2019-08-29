When: Council meeting, Aug. 27.
What happened: Several residents reported issues resulting from the recently completed reconstruction of South Hazel Street.
Background: South Hazel and North Linden streets were completely reconstructed and repaved.
Resident concerns: Rod Geib, 103 S. Hazel St., said the contractor who completed the Americans with Disabilities ramp by his house splashed concrete on his brick wall that runs along the sidewalk. He also reported damage to curbs by a contractor involved in milling the length of South Hazel Street. Tim Reiner, 73 S. Hazel St., said a hole was created in his driveway by a contractor’s backhoe during the project. Catherine Prozzillo reported areas torn up by a drainage pipe repair in Swan Park.
Borough response: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said Geib should submit a quote for the repairs to him from the contractor who originally installed the brick wall so that Fisher can discuss the issue with the street project contractor. As for the curbing, Fisher said it was not structurally damaged so it will be patched using PennDOT-approved materials. Fisher told council the street contractor is aware of Reiner’s driveway issue and will make the necessary repairs. He also said pavers for the walking path in Swan Park will be reinstalled by the contractor, and the dirt area around the stormwater pipe will be reseeded.
Other business: Council awarded a $232,976 contract to Doug Lamb Construction for improvements to intersections along the walk-to-school route for Baron Elementary School. Work is scheduled to begin by the end of September.