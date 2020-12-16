When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: The board approved a final $9.3 million 2021 general fund budget with no change in the real estate tax rate, which remains at 1.43 mills. The tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will remain at the rate of $143 per year. However, the final budget did contain one change from last month’s budget proposal: a completed contract in which the township provides police services to the Manheim auto auction for $278,000.

Police: The township has projected costs of $1.7 million in the 2021 budget to pay the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department for police services.

Timeline: Over the summer and into the fall, the township continued to negotiate with the auction business over the policing contract. Township manager Mark Hiester cited requests for indemnification as a factor in negotiations in comments Dec. 15. Between Nov. 23, when supervisors approved the proposed 2021 budget and Dec. 14, the two parties came to an agreement.

Land development: Supervisors voted unanimously for a conditional approval of a small project stormwater management plan for A and M Composting. The company is proposing a 90- by 45-foot building to house equipment.