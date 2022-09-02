When: Greater Manheim regional meeting of Manheim-area governmental bodies, Aug. 17.

What happened: Officials from Manheim Central School District, Manheim Borough and Penn and Rapho townships met at the Manheim Central office to discuss current projects and regional issues.

Renovation update: Manheim Central Superintendent Ryan Axe said the $55.43 million high school renovation project is on track to be completed in July 2024 as originally planned. He said there have been some supply chain issues, but the contractor has worked around them. Axe said the district is also updating three baseball/softball fields. Two of the fields are adjacent to the middle school along Stiegel Valley Road and are known as Baron Fields. The other field is at Doe Run Elementary. The project is currently in the design phase and has not been approved by the school board.

Quotable: “The athletic field upgrades are needed. It will be better for our athletes and extra-curricular activities. It will also provide additional space for the band to practice. The big picture is that the improved fields will help us draw tournaments, which can be an (economic) benefit to the community,” Axe said.

Creek project: Penn Township Manager Mark Hiester said Penn and Rapho are working with a landowner on a Chiques Creek streambank restoration project near Kauffman’s Distillery Covered Bridge on West Sun Hill Road. It’s being designed by the Lancaster County Conservation District. It will be funded by a $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and $110,000 in matching funds from the two municipalities. Hiester said the project is expected to be put out for bids in the next few months.

Penn: Hiester said the township’s Fruitville Pike improvement project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31. It provides two coordinated traffic signals—one at Fruitville Pike and Temperance Hill Road and one at Fruitville Pike and Holly Tree Road. It’s part of the improvements associated with the Holly Tree apartments. Hiester also provide an update on development projects in the township. Construction is underway for Manheim Commons, a 182-unit apartment complex with commercial space along Route 72 near the intersection of Bucknoll Road. Landis Communities and Benchmark Construction have proposed 176 age-restricted apartments on a 20-acre tract at 149 Doe Run Road.

Rapho: Township Manager Randall Wenger said there are several proposals from developers in the township’s growth area around the Route 283 interchanges. A proposal for 45-room hotel and a KFC restaurant along Sheetz Lane is one project, while there is a plan to add 132,000 square feet to the nearby Maple Logistics warehouse at 1000 Strickler Road. Two warehouses, each over 200,000 square feet, are proposed for a 43.8-acre tract at 1295 E. Main St., Mount Joy.

Manheim Borough: Manheim Borough manager Jim Fisher said the borough is currently involved in a feasibility study for the Manheim Community Pool. Community input and an assessment of the pool complex’s current condition will help provide options for any future improvements. The borough plans to extend sidewalks along East High Street from Memorial Drive to the rail crossing in Penn Township. A walking trail in Veteran Memorial Park would also be extended across East High Street and along the Chiques Creek. The walking trail project is being done in conjunction with property owner Manheim Grace Church. Planning is underway for the Market Square revitalization project, which will enhance pedestrian and vehicular safety. Fisher said PennDOT will be replacing the West High Street bridge at Logan and Mummau Parks. The project is expected to begin in the fall.