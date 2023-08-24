When: Greater Manheim regional meeting of Manheim-area governmental bodies, Aug. 16.

What happened: Officials from Manheim Central School District, Manheim Borough and Penn and Rapho townships met at the Manheim Central district office to discuss current projects and regional issues.

School update: Manheim Central Superintendent Ryan Axe said the $55.4-million high school renovation project is on schedule. It will be complete by the beginning of the 2024-25 school year. All classrooms are expected to be finished by the middle of the 2023-24 school year, which would leave only the cafeteria left to be completed. Axe said the district is also planning to update three baseball and softball fields. Two of the fields are adjacent to the middle school along Stiegel Valley Road and are known as Baron Fields. The other field is at Doe Run Elementary School. He anticipates the school board will approve a contract in September and work will be completed by July 2024.

Creek project: Penn Township Manager Mark Hiester said Penn and Rapho are cooperating with a landowner on a Chiques Creek streambank restoration project near Kauffman’s Distillery Covered Bridge on West Sunhill Road. It’s being designed by the Lancaster County Conservation District. It will be funded by a $200,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and a total of $110,000 in matching funds from the two municipalities. Hiester said Flyway Excavating Inc. will begin work on the project in the next few weeks.

Rapho Township: Township Manager Randall Wenger provided updates on the township’s recovery efforts following the July 5 public works building explosion that leveled the building, impacted the township municipal office and affected several nearby homes. He said the township is working to replenish equipment and materials lost in the explosion.

Quotable: “We appreciate the partnerships that we’ve established over the years with other municipalities. We also have great relationships with our businesses. Within hours (of the explosion), people were calling us and asking what we needed and how they could help,” said Lowell Fry, chair of the supervisors.

More Manheim-area News:

Penn Township: Hiester said the township is also working on two other stormwater projects. A $389,500 project is underway to retrofit a stormwater basin on Loghes Drive to become an extended detention basin. The township is partnering with the school district on a similar basin project at the Manheim Central Middle School. Cost of this project is also $389,500. The contractor for both projects is Horst Excavating, and each project is being funded by a $400,000 Growing Greener grant. Hiester also provided an update on development projects in the township. Construction is underway for Manheim Commons, a 192-unit apartment complex with commercial space along Route 72 near the intersection of Bucknoll Road. Avery Square, a 172-unit comprised of townhomes and apartments, is being developed at Oak Street and Fruitville Pike. Several other residential developments are in the planning process. Fenner Precision Polymers plans to construct a 400,000-square-foot facility at 426 Hostetter Rd.

Manheim Borough: Manheim Borough Manager Jim Fisher said council is considering an improvement plan for Market Square. Council tabled discussion of the project from Aug. 8 to Aug. 29 due to its chambers being unable to accommodate the number of residents who turned out. The Aug. 29 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Manheim Community Farm Show’s exhibition center, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim. Additionally, a project to extend sidewalks along East High Street from Memorial Drive to the rail crossing in Penn Township is underway. Fisher said the state Department of Transportation project to replace the West High Street bridge at Logan and Mummau Parks is also underway.