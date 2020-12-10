When: Manheim Borough Council meeting Dec. 8.

What happened: Council adopted a $6.046 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase. A projected $765,773 deficit will be offset by reserves and a projected surplus from this year’s budget. The deficit amount includes a $700,000 transfer to the capital project fund for a stream restoration project at Veterans Memorial Park.

What it means: The tax rate would remain at 4.89 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $200,000 would result in a $978 tax bill.

Capital projects: The borough plans to transfer $700,000 from the general fund to the capital fund for capital projects. The main project for 2021 is the $1.5 million stream restoration project at Memorial Park. The borough has received $1,149,000 through six grants, and one additional grant application is pending. Depending on the amount of the pending grant and the final project amount, the transfer from the general fund may be less than $700,000.

Insurance update: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said the borough’s workers compensation insurance and health insurance rates will decrease by a total of $10,000 to $15,000 for 2021. Since these are recent developments, the decrease is not reflected in the 2021 budget.

Appointments: Council approved appointments to various committees. Jeremy Bentz was appointed sewage enforcement officer. Luke Fisher was appointed to fill a vacancy on the historic commission, and Dennis Brennan was reappointed to a five-year term on the commission. Mike Reif was reappointed to a six year term on the Civil Service Commission. Jim Williams was reappointed to a five-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board. Claudia Zug was reappointed to a four-year term on the Planning Commission. Jean Gates and Catherine Prozzillo were reappointed to the shade tree commission. Gates will serve a five-year term and Prozzillo a one-year term.

Crosswalk: Council approved changes to the contracts awarded in September for the installation of a crosswalk and handicap access ramps at Laurel and High streets. Borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering said the cost has changed due to state highway occupancy permit requirements. The overall cost for the project has decreased from $9,060 to $8,611. The contract for paving by Martin’s Paving has increased from $1,260 to $1,911. The concrete contract for John's Paving has decreased from $7,800 to $6,700.

Bridge repair: Repairs to the East Stiegel Street bridge over Chiques Creek will begin later this month. Craddock said the bridge will be closed for about a week while a beam is replaced. The contractor will place a sign at the bridge about 10 days prior to the closure.