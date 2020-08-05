When: Zoning Hearing Board meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: The board approved a special exception to allow two outdoor seating areas and an 8-foot fence for Glasshouse WineWorks, 8 S. Charlotte St.

Why it’s important: The project proposed by The Cellar LLC would redevelop a building off Market Square in the borough’s central business district. It would be repurposed as a wine and cider manufacturing operation, tasting room and retail store.

Background: The main building is a home zoned for commercial use. Renovations would revive the building’s original log cabin look. It would serve as the tasting room and retail space for the winery. The wine- and cider-making operation would be housed in a separate building to the rear of the property. Greg Zittle, one of three partners in the venture, said an outdoor cafe would be in the lawn area between the two buildings.

Tasting room and cafe: Krista Cassidy, another partner, said the indoor tasting room would feature eight tables, and the outdoor cafe would have a similar number of tables. A few tables would be located on the sidewalk on South Charlotte Street. The tasting room also would offer Pennsylvania craft beer and spirits. Cassidy said food offerings would focus on charcuterie options. A food truck would provide additional offerings every other Saturday. She said the food truck would park in the parking area beside the manufacturing building and would only serve tasting room and cafe guests. A small temporary stage in the outdoor cafe would accommodate acoustic bands on Saturdays. Cassidy said a solo acoustic musician could be accommodated indoors. Zittle said outdoor dining and entertainment would wind down by 10 p.m.

Parking and hours: Zittle estimated there would be as many as five employees. Two vehicles could be parked onsite and used by employees. Guests and additional employees would park on Manheim’s Market Square. Operating hours for the tasting room would be Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

Project support: The proposal received support from neighbors and other business owners, including Jason Horst, of Horst Arts, and Judi Miller, a neighbor who operates a salon from her home.

Quotable: “This business will be a great addition to the community and further the redevelopment of the downtown business community,” said Suzanne Reiley, president of the Manheim Chamber.

What’s next: Building and zoning permit applications will be submitted to the borough. Proposed changes to the façade will be reviewed by the borough’s historic commission.

— Rochelle A. Shenk,

For LNP | LancasterOnline