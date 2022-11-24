When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: The board approved advertising the township budget for 2023 with no real estate tax hike. The tax rate remains at 1.9 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $190.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $12 million and total expenses of $13.4 million. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said in a Nov. 15 email the $1.3 million deficit will be paid from the projected fund balance, which amounts to $5.2 million by Dec. 31.

Fire apparatus fund: For the first time in three years, East Lampeter Township will make a contribution to the fire apparatus fund, which is used to purchase fire equipment. The township intends to place $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan funds into the apparatus fund in 2023. Hand-In-Hand Fire Company will require a contribution of $450,000 from the township. However, because of supply chain issues, both the township and the fire company anticipate that the equipment may not be available until early 2024.

ARPA funds: The township is projected to have $200,000 of the pandemic rescue fund money remaining which Hutchison recommended saving for potential future expenses accompanying the Lincoln Highway streetscape projects. The township previously allocated rescue funds toward the HVAC system, audio and visual additions to the public meeting room and funding the fire apparatus fund.

Contributions: East Lampeter’s annual contribution to Lancaster EMS continues to be $56,000. The township also intends to contribute $17,776 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. East Lampeter’s annual library contribution increased by $2,000, amounting to $42,000. Hutchison wrote in a Nov. 15 email, early in 2023, East Lampeter will obtain 2022 usage data from the Lancaster County Library system showing resident activity at the various library locations and allocate the funds to the top ones. Typically, East Lampeter includes locations that have had at least 10% of activity.

Quotable: “We're still managing the taxpayers’ funds in a very prudent way,” board of supervisors Chair John Blowers said.

Appointment: Supervisors also voted to reappoint Sarah Rider to the township Planning Commission. Her term will expire on Nov. 19, 2026.

Next meeting: The board meets again Dec. 5.